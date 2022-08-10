LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 4% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $8,881.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,854,217 coins and its circulating supply is 177,253,273 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

