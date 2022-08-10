Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Acquires C$33,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

Andrew Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Hastings acquired 3,300 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

