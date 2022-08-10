LWM Advisory Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

GOOG stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. 447,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,888,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.