LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.22. 179,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,435. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

