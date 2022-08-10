LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,312 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 33,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

