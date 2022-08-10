LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. 146,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

