M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $180.57

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.57 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.33). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.17), with a volume of 6,448 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WINK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

M Winkworth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.56 million and a PE ratio of 973.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.50.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In related news, insider Simon Agace acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

