MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Shares Down 33.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 460,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 260,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

