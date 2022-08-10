Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Up 0.1%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,782% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Madison County Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

Further Reading

