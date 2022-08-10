Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Magnite Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 76,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.07. Magnite has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,591,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 525,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

