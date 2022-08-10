Maker Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $295.78 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1,102.85 or 0.04607516 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

