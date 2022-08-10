Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 164,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,547,020. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

