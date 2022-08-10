MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 4%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.88. 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 194,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 720,112 shares of company stock worth $1,913,170 in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

