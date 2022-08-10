Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 514.4% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of FINM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 15,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,751. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marlin Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Marlin Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 271,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

