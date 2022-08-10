Maro (MARO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Maro (MARO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

