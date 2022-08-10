Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.67. 1,354,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.99. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$12.82. The stock has a market cap of C$857.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

