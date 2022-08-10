Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 5.2%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.96. 617,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,635,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

