Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Masco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

