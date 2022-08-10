Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.985-$2.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Masimo by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

