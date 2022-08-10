Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $179.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

MASI traded up $11.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.