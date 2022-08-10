MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 1.2 %

MTZ traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. 459,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,058. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.