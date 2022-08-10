Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183,975 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $118,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

