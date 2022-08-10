Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.