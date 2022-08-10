Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Maverix Metals worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

