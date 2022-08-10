Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE MAXR traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.