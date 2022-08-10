Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 38,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.