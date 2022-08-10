Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $27.31. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 34,055 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

