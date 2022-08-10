McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

MUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Sunday, July 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 301,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,820 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

