Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-$14.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.
Medifast Price Performance
Medifast stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.91. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,466. Medifast has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $178.68.
Medifast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
Further Reading
