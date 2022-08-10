Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mesoblast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.26. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

