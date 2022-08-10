Methanex (MEOH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2022 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00.

8/1/2022 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $73.00.

Methanex Stock Up 4.9 %

MEOH traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 34,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Methanex Co alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Methanex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Methanex by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.