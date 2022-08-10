Mettalex One Day Volume Reaches $25,921.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $236,410.47 and $25,921.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.