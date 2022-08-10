Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629,607. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

