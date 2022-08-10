Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

MSVB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.