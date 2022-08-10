MileVerse Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $4.24 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

