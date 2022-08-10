Mint Club 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $542,984.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $542,984.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00038021 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.