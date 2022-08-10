Mizuho Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $600.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.97. 19,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,815. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.86 and a 200-day moving average of $500.75.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

