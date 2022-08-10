Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Model N Stock Up 21.0 %
Shares of MODN traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Institutional Trading of Model N
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
