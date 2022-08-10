Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Model N Stock Up 21.0 %

Shares of MODN traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

