Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N Trading Up 29.0 %

Shares of Model N stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 1,266,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,753. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Model N by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

