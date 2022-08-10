Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,444 shares of company stock valued at $89,467,235. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

