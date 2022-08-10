Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $300,663.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $300,663.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00130564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063960 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.