Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) rose 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $62.32. Approximately 6,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,298% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Molson Coors Brewing Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

Molson Coors Brewing Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Brewing ( OTCMKTS:TAP.A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

