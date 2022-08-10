monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.17.

monday.com Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $149,381,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $33,056,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,338.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

