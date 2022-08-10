Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $109,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.64. 74,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

