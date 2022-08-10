Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 89,029 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,029 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.72 on Wednesday, hitting $242.66. 353,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,541. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.19. The company has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.