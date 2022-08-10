Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 369,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

