Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $324.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s stock opened at $310.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

