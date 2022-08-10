Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading 0.6% Higher

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.60 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.41). 403,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 696,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.40).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.96 million and a PE ratio of 2,315.56.
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
