Morgan Stanley Boosts Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $13.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

ENFN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE:ENFN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,767. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

