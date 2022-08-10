Morgan Stanley Boosts Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $13.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

ENFN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE:ENFN traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,767. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

