Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $624,800.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $11.19 on Wednesday, reaching $257.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

